FM Zarif congratulates Army on National Day

In a message rendered on Thursday night, Zarif commemorated Iranian martyrs in the army and extended his congratulation to the servicemen of the ground, air and navy divisions of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army on the occasion of the National Army Day (falls on April 17).

The foreign minister paid tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the Army's personnel in the way of the elevation of Iran's name, protecting the country's security, and their recent unrelenting efforts to improve the health of Iranian people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979, in which he voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

