Iran Army units dispatched to NW Iran borders: cmdr.

Second Brigadier General Ali Hajiloo, the commander of Iran Army Ground Force’s Northwest Regional Headquarters announced on Wednesday, “Some units of the Iran Army 321 Brigade, based in the city of Marand, were dispatched to the northwestern border areas to strengthen the security of the country's borders.”

Stating that any threat to the security of the people and the territorial integrity of the country is the red line of the army, he said, “If something threatens the security and well-being of the Iranian nation, we will deal with that threat severely.”

Hailing the great combat readiness the Iran Army Forces, General Hajiloo, emphasized "Our enemies know only a small part of such combat capability of the Armed Forces.”

