Iran’s envoy emphasizes expansion of economic coop. with Turkmenistan

In a meeting with members of Border Points Committee of Khorasan Razavi province in Mashhad on Thursday, Gholam-Abbas Arbab-Khales said that expanding relations and enhancing transit cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in rail and road sectors as well as removing limitation is ‘necessary’.

While expounding on the existing ties between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan in various political, economic and cultural fields especially the significance of cooperation in the energy and transit sector as well as the development of cultural cooperation, he stressed the need for introducing capacities and exchanging all-out consultation between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Iranian Embassy to Ashgabat is ready to evermore expand and develop relations between the two countries especially in various economic fields, he emphasized.

Iran’s capability, especially in border provinces in various industrial, construction, agricultural, academic sectors and also export of technical and engineering services, can lay the ground for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the envoy added.

Arbab-Khales said that officials in Iran and Turkmenistan are willing to deepen mutual relations in different fields.

MNA/IRN83753430