Russia stresses formation of anti-sanctions campaign

In a telephone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Ryabkov stressed the need for a global stance against the inhumane US sanctions, saying, “Moscow will continue its efforts in this regard.”

He added that Russia has always sought to boost multilateral cooperation in this line, urging the need to form a campaign against the US sanctions.

Jalali, for his part, lauded Moscow’s helps to Tehran in the battle against the coronavirus, saying that President Vladimir Putin's initiative in setting up a "green corridor" as effective when unilateral sanctions are imposed.

Earlier this month, Putin called for a common plan to support the global economy. The Russian president urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The US' so-called ‘maximum pressure’ through sanctions are compromising the performance of the Iranian healthcare system, despite Washington’s that the bans do not prevent Iran from trading in humanitarian and medical goods.

These US sanctions make the importation of medicine, medical equipment and raw materials needed to produce these goods difficult as foreign countries do not engage in trade with Iran dreading Washington’s punishment.

Iran is currently the worst-hit country by the coronavirus in the Middle East. The coronavirus has killed 5,869 people and infected 77,995 others, according to the latest figures released by the Iranian health ministry on Thursday.

