Imports of basic goods at 2.5fold growth despite sanctions

Despite tough sanctions imposed against Iran last year, import of basic goods and commodities for storage operation registered about 2.5fold growth as compared to a year earlier.

Most basic goods, imported into ports of the country last year, were relocated to permanent goods storage centers directly via vessels which was led to the reduced transportation costs as well as fast delivery of goods to the destination, he added.

Supply of basic goods is the main task of the Government Trading Corporation of Iran, he said, adding, “to preserve strategic reserves in the country and monitor the global market, goods needed in the country are purchased especially at the condition that the country is facing tough US sanctions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that more than 2 million tons of basic products [including rice, vegetable oil and sugar] were imported into the country last year [ended March 21, 2020], some of these products have been distributed in nationwide network.

Talebi added, “about 115 international contracts were inked in order to purchase more than 5,000,000 tons of basic goods last year.”

MNA/IRN83764759