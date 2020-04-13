'US medical terrorism hampering global efforts to curb COVID-19'

In a phone conversation with Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Tyohisa Kozuki on Monday, Jalali said the US has been causing many challenges for Iran in the process of receiving medical and humanitarian supplies, describing Washington’s measures as “medical terrorism”.

Over the past weeks, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

The Iranian ambassador expressed gratitude to Japan for supporting Iran in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier in April, Japan announced plans to provide for free the anti-flu drug Avigan to 20 countries, including Iran, hoping to use it to treat coronavirus patients.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, expressed commiserations with the families of the Iranian victims and hailed Iran’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19.

During their conversation, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region, including the situation in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

