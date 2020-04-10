Medical aid cargo from Bulgaria arrives in Iran

Namdar explained that this is the second cargo which arrives in Iran through Sari Su trans-boundary market, after conducting the required coordination between Iranian and Turkish customs officials. The first consignment was dispatched from Germany, he added.

He put the value of the received consignment at 1.48 million.

"It is now headed to Tehran to be delivered to medical staff," he added.

Sari Su trans-boundary market is acting as new gateway for imports of goods from Turkey to Iran.

As Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi in formed on Tuesday, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, commutes of trucks through Iran-Turkey Bazargan border have been halted, the new gate way is to retaliate.

According to him, Sari Su was previously used only for imports of medical equipment to Iran, but as of this weekend it can act as a gateway for imports of all types of goods.

Some 15 trucks can daily commute at Sari Su trans-boundary market, presently, he said.

MNA/4896820