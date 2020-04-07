Mayors of Tehran, Ankara confer on battling coronavirus

During the conversation, Hanachi expressed gratitude for Turkey's humanitarian aid to Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He also referred to the challenges that Tehran is faced with in the fight against the virus under the cruel US sanctions, urging the issue to be discussed in the upcoming World Cities Summit.

Turkey sent a consignment to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19 on March 30. The consignment weighs around 10 tons of medical equipment, including medicines, masks, insulated clothing, gloves, goggles, and forehead thermometers, hygienic and disinfectant products.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, while 27,039 have recovered from the disease, according to the Health Ministry.

MNA/IRN83742105