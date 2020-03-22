MSF sends medical aid to Iran to combat coronavirus

The cargo includes one field hospital, medicines, face masks, and protective clothing, he added in a tweet.

The envoy said the consignment arrived in Tehran on board a charter flight from the French port city of Bordeaux on Sunday morning.

Iran has been hit hard by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, with 20,610 confirmed cases and 1,556 deaths as of Saturday.

A number of countries such as Qatar, China, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and Turkey have sent humanitarian aid to Iran to combat the outbreak amid the US sanctions, which Iran says are hampering the efforts.

MNA/IRN83723457