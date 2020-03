Turkey sent a consignment to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19 on Sunday. The consignment weighs around 10 tons of medical equipment, including medicines, masks, insulated clothing, gloves, goggles, and forehead thermometers, hygienic and disinfectant products.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,757 with 41,459 confirmed cases.

