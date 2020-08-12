Two-thirds of Iran Army hospitals servicing COVID-19 patients

Hailing the efforts of the medical complex of the Army in the field of prevention and treatment of the coronavirus, Admiral Mostafa Madah announced “Totally speaking, 2 thirds of the 38 medical hospitals of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are providing health services to patients suffering from coronavirus.”

In the cities of Ahvaz, Rasht, and Khorramabad, 100% of the capacity of hospital beds has been in the service of these patients, and also Hajar Hospital of Tehran is completely dedicated to this issue, he added.

He went on to report that “Having a total of 1,800 hospital bed and 200 ICU beds for the treatment of the virus, from the beginning of the crisis of coronavirus till today, we have hospitalized 6,000 patients so far.”

Referring to the Army’s 14,000 convalescent beds in barracks and large cities, he stated that the death toll out of these 6,000 hospitalized patients hits 10% and the casualties in the whole forces of the Army have been 20 staffs so far.

