MoD doing its utmost to help country with anti-corona fight: Hatami

“At the same time as the spread of coronavirus in the country, about 1.5 million masks have been produced by the Ministry of Defence so far,” said Hatami while he paid a visit to factories of the masks, disinfectants production on Sunday.

“About 60,000 special clothes for coronavirus sections in hospitals have been produced and delivered to the Ministry of Health so far,” he added, saying that the Defense Industries Organization will use its full potential to meet the needs of the health sector to combat coronavirus outbreak.

Hatami noted, “The organization has so far played an effective role in supplying medical and the country's needs with the production and delivery of more than 2.5 million liters of disinfectant.”

According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,640 with 38,309 confirmed cases.

