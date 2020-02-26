Death toll of Covid-19 reaches 19 in Iran

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 44 new cases in the past day, 15 patients have been tested positive with the virus in the central city of Qom.

The total infections reported across the world stood at 81,133 by Wednesday, of which 78,064 are registered in mainland China.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has ordered the ministry to gear up the efforts to produce at least 20,000 liters of disinfectant per day to counter the spreading coronavirus in the country.

According to reports on Monday, Iran’s Ministry of Industries (MIMT) has also ordered plants and factories producing protective face masks to ramp up production to full capacity.

