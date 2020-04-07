Army Day parades canceled due to outbreak

Making the remarks in a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, he said the Army will instead implement another plan dubbed ‘parade of service’ with the motto of ‘assistants of health’ across the country.

The Army units will start implementing anti-coronavirus measures, including disinfecting public places, distributing sanitary packages in poor neighborhoods, and providing hospital beds from April 8, he said.

Sayyari noted that Army’s main duty is to maintain the defense capability and ensure the country’s security, adding, “The coronavirus outbreak has not affected the defense power of the Army and we have managed to perform our operations in the best shape while adhering to health principles.”

Iranian armed forces have entered the stage of fighting against the outbreak early on by manufacturing necessary equipment and products, establishing field hospitals, and disinfecting cities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 60,000 Iranians according to Health Ministry on Monday. Over 24,000 patients have recovered while above 3,700 others didn’t survive.

