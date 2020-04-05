Science min. to support natl., intl. researches in fight against coronavirus

Masoud Boroumand Deputy Ministry of Science, Research and Technology for Technology and Research Affairs in a separate letters sent to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and chancellors of the universities, higher education centers and IT parks announced, “National Supercomputer Network of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology will back all national and international researches in line with fighting against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and socioeconomic consequences of its spread.”

The text of the letter is read as follows, “while wishing health and wellbeing for all the noble nation of Islamic Iran and hoping to overcome problems caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, all researchers and academics are informed that the National Supercomputer Network will back all national and international researches in line with combating coronavirus and socioeconomic consequences of its outbreak wholeheartedly.”

This network will provide its software and hardware facilities to the researches related to the subject of coronavirus.

Hereby, all researchers and technologists, who need fulfilling calculations and advanced simulations for the removal of problems caused by coronavirus, are cordially requested to send their requests to the National Supercomputer Network of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology directly.

