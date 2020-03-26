Iran, China strengthen bilateral coop. in fighting against coronavirus

Following the appreciation message of Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei on sending China’s humanitarian aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Chinese media outlets and national TV channel of the country welcomed cooperation between Iran and China in line with strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of fighting against coronavirus.

Mohammad Ebrahim Maddahi Deputy Head of Expediency Council for International Affairs thanked Chinese authorities and officials at Iranian and Chinese embassies in Beijing and Tehran.

He expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries of Iran and China especially in research affairs will accelerate in the field of discovery and improvement of COVID-19.

Recently, after consultation and correspondence between Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei and Song Tao head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, China’s humanitarian consignment was delivered to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing.

China is of the countries that has always called for lifting US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against Iran.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but the China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially in Dec. 30, 2019.

Coronavirus has entangled more than 100 countries over the past two months.

