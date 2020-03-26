China’s two other consignments to be delivered to Iran in fight against COVID-19

He made the remarks in his visit of humanitarian aid packages of China to Iran on Thu. and added, “following the first outbreak of coronavirus in China, Islamic Republic of Iran was of the first countries that dispatched its humanitarian aid to China and was appreciated by Chinese government and people.”

At least two consignments will be delivered by China to the Islamic Republic of Iran in very near future, he said, adding, “these consignments can meet all our demands in the fight against this deadly virus which include medicines, disinfectants, and medical equipment such as hygienic gloves, face masks, oxygen-make device, etc., all of which will be provided to medical centers.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to Chinese Ministry of Health, government and people of this country and added, “under such critical situation that China is grappling with problems caused by COVID-19, it acts its humanitarian tasks.”

