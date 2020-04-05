Iran’s daily production of face masks to hit 4mn by mid-April

He noted that prior to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the country’s production capacity for face masks stood at 700,000 with a daily production of 300,000.

“Now, the production units are working three shifts round-the-clock,” he added.

Rahmani also maintained that the country has imported nearly 20 million face masks since the outbreak.

According to him, the country’s production of detergents has increased eight times since February, while the production of alcohol has grown by 20.

“The production of latex gloves has doubled. Before the outbreak, we produced 2 million gloves per day, now the number stands at 4.5 million,” he said.

“Tehran’s Clothing Union is producing 5,000 pieces of protective gear per day and delivering them to hospitals,” Rahmani added.

According to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, as of Saturday, the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 55,743, of whom 3,452 have died and 19,736 recovered.

