Coronavirus cases hit 1,117,860 worldwide with over 59k deaths

Globally, Italy has the highest total death toll, with 14,681 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 11,198.

The United States recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker on Thursday. This was the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.

The US has now recorded 277,475 infected cases with 7,402 deaths.

Germany (91,159), France (82,165), and China (81,639), where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

China reported 19 new cases on Saturday.

Iran has also been hit hard by the COVID-19. As of Friday, the number of infected in Iran stood at 53,183, with a death toll of 3,294 and 17,935 recovered.

MNA/