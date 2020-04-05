85,230 new cases of coronavirus infection worldwide in 24 hours

According to the latest reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, now stands at 1,203,090, of whom 64,743 have died and 246,753 have recovered.

206 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances have been reporting cases of infection since then.

The United States has the highest number of reported infections, recording 278 new cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases in the country to 311,635, of whom 8,454 have lost their lives to the virus.

Italy has the highest total death toll, with 15,362 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 11,947. The number of infected cases in the two countries stands at 124,632 and 126,168, respectively.

Germany (96,092), France (89,953), and China (81,669), where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 55,743, of whom 3,452 have died and 19,736 recovered as of Saturday.

