Over 1mn infected by coronavirus worldwide

The US has 245,373 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 6,095 people have died from the disease.

Next comes Italy with 115,242 of coronavirus patients and a 13,915 death toll.

Spain, Germany, China, France, and Iran follow next.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 10,348 on Friday morning, with 112,065 confirmed cases.

Some 84,794 have been infected in Germany of which 1,107 lost their lives.

In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,620, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,322.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 50,468 on Thursday, with a total death toll of 3,160 and 16,711 recovered.

MNA/