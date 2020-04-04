Iran’s embassy in Spain issues announcement on Iranians seeking to return

"Given the situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain and lack of a clear vision in the short term to solve the global crisis and its relevant problems, a number of Iranian citizens living in Spain, in their contact with the embassy, have pursued the possibility of using services and facilities for their return to the Islamic Republic of Iran," reads the announcement.

To bring about wellbeing of Iranians living in Spain, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Spain is trying to provide a charter Madrid-Tehran flight for bringing back Iranians who want to return to their home in cooperation with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) as well as receiving a permit from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant air transportation body.

In this announcement, it has been emphasized, “considering the issues related to the charter flights, planning in this field requires having enough and sufficient information on the statistics of applicants willing to return to Iran.”

For this purpose, the embassy has cordially requested Iranians living in this country who intend to return to Iran to send their specifications including name and surname and National ID Card Number to the following email address: embajadadeiran@gmail.com for further follow-ups.

