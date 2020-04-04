Overcoming coronavirus to require global coop.: envoy

Referring to the public mourning in China for those who died of coronavirus, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh wrote in a tweet, “Saturday has been declared a day of mourning across China to remember victims of coronavirus. I offer my condolences to all the families of the victims, especially to the compatriots who lost their loved ones to the virus.”

“Today, more than one million people in the world are infected with coronavirus,” he said, adding, “Overcoming coronavirus requires global cooperation.”

Earlier today, people across China stopped for three minutes to pay tribute to those who have died in the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

In Wuhan, where the outbreak began, all traffic lights in urban areas have been turned red for three minutes. The city of 11 million was the hardest hit by the outbreak, recording 2,567 fatalities. This accounts for more than three-quarters of China’s coronavirus deaths.

