Iran’s infrastructure power shown off in combating COVID-19: Shamkhani

He made the remarks in his twitter account on Thu. and wrote, “before the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran was heavily dependent on the medical services of foreign countries but after the Islamic Revolution, the miracle of infrastructure power of the country is being shown off in confronting coronavirus crisis.”

The ascending growth of hospitals and universities as well as increased number of specialists in the medical sciences in various parts of the country are unique and rare asset of the country for defending health of people, Iran’s top security official noted.

MNA/4886566