Leader appreciates Iran's health sector

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message to Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on Sunday and once again thanked the hard work and devotion of the medical and health sectors.

“Thanks again to the efforts of the honorable minister and his colleagues and the country's large medical sector. The screening [project to identify coronavirus cases] is a big work. Utilizing the help of the Basij forces and the popular volunteers will greatly help to confront this epidemic. It is important to continue the efforts with the same pace,” said Leader.

