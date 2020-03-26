Over 18k Afghan nationals receive healthcare services in SE Iran: Harirchi

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to the Alghadir camp in Zahedan on Thursday and said, “presently, many Afghan nationals who are trying to leave Iran are being screened for coronavirus and other communicable diseases.”

These services are provided to citizens who have entered into the country legally or illegally and health certificate is issued for those who have identification documents, he said.

“Afghan sisters and brothers are guests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their health is very important for us,” Harirchi added.

In his one-day trip to the southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Harirchi is expected to travel to the northern part of this province and monitor the status of coronavirus in the areas covered by Zahedan and Zabol Universities of Medical Sciences closely.

To date, coronavirus in this southern province has claimed lives of 11 people.

MNA/IRN83728171