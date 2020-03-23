  1. Politics
Defenders of health to amaze world despite US sanctions: Iran's top security official

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Mon. that Iran’s health defenders will wonder the world despite US imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Health defenders took giant stride for offering high-quality medical services in the fight against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and will wonder the world with their self-sacrifice, Shamkhani emphasized.

In his twitter account, Shamkhani wrote, “during the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, despite arms embargo, Iranian youths with their sacrifice defeated former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his staunch supporters and amazed the world.”

History has repeated and this time, health advocates have scarified their soul and body in unprecedented sanctions conditions. Wonder is on the way again, Shamkhani emphasized.

As of Sunday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,812 with 23,049 confirmed cases and 8,376 recovered.

