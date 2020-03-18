US must respond to own responsibility in developing coronavirus instead of accusing others

In his reaction to the recent US officials’ statements against Iran, Shamkhani emphasized, “playing blame games is the US' typical way of evading accountability.”

Instead of accusing Iran and China on false grounds, the US authorities should respond to the international demands with regards to the role of this country in developing and spreading this fatal virus as well as the continuation of crimes committed against Iranian people, Iran's top security official emphasized.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in China last December, it has infected 199,264 people globally and killed more than 7,994 people.

In Iran, 16,169 infections and 988 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday.

Tehran says the US' sanctions have seriously hampered the country's efforts in fighting against the pandemic.

