Pakistan urges removal of anti-Iranian sanctions

"The entire global community is fighting an unprecedented pandemic," he wrote, "We must, as leaders at time of such great challenge and difficulty, show utmost compassion."

"Sanctions must be lifted against Iran, in this moment of peril so that it can use its resources to save precious human lives," he underscored.

"According to official info, in Iran every 10 mins 1 person dies from COVID-19 and 50 people infected with virus every hour. The situation is dire. To echo Antonio Guterres world leaders must unite for humanity with an urgent and coordinated global response."

World countries, one after another are calling for an end to US cruel sanctions against Iran, the country which is among the mostly challenged ones with COVID-19.

Sanctions, mainly targeting Iran’s economy, have impeded the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak which directly affects the health of civilians. Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi announced on Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 1,433 with 19,644 confirmed cases.

Under the sanctions, Tehran has been forced to request an emergency $5-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund due to the coronavirus outbreak. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged help from several world leaders, writing to inform them how the country’s fight against pandemic has been severely hampered by the US sanctions while its foreign minister Javad Zarif accused the US government of “medical terrorism”.

However, according to the latest announcement made by US Special Representative for Iran Brian, Americans do not plan to lift the sanctions.

