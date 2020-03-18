New US sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus outbreak absolutely immoral: Ulyanov

In a Wednesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “The imposition on Tuesday of additional #sanctions on #Iran, who is fighting against large-scale outbreak of #COVID-19, is absolutely immoral. Thereby the #US “maximum pressure policy” absolutely discredited itself.”

On Tuesday, Washington announced a fresh round of sanctions on Tehran as a continuation of its so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign while Iran is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington has put the names of three Iranian entities in the blacklist for engaging in what he called “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals. He did not announce any name but said that Iranian armed forces social security and its head are among those blacklisted for investing in sanctioned entities.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the US to lift the sanctions it has illegally re-imposed on humanitarian supplies to Iran.

While the countries are trying to boost cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the US still continues its unilateral sanctions against Iran which have affected the country’s power to contain the outbreak.

The new sanctions come as China and Russia, in particular, have urged the US to remove its sanctions on Tehran since the restrictions could interfere with Iran’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,135 with 17,361 confirmed cases.

