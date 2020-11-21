US anti-Iran maximum pressure policy led nowhere

In a Twitter message, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international institutions, likened the US maximum pressure policy against Iran to a coin with two different sides.

The US proudly (and justifiably) states that the maximum pressure campaign had a devastating effect on the Iranian economy, wrote Ulyanov adding, “But this is one side of the coin. The other side- humanitarian sufferings, weakened non-proliferation regime, and total failure of the declared goals(Pompeo).”

Earlier, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy had said that Pompeo has made 12 demands of Iran as part of a campaign to put maximum pressure. However, not a single case has been met.

In contrast, Iran now has ten times more uranium than in 2016, and its nuclear escape time has increased from 12 months to 3 months. Trump's policy toward Iran has been a complete failure.

