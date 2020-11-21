  1. Politics
Russian diplomat:

US anti-Iran maximum pressure policy led nowhere

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to international institutions based in Vienna said that the campaign of maximum pressure, more than targeting Iran's economy, led to the failure of the US in terms of meeting its demands.

In a Twitter message, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international institutions, likened the US maximum pressure policy against Iran to a coin with two different sides.

The US proudly (and justifiably) states that the maximum pressure campaign had a devastating effect on the Iranian economy, wrote Ulyanov adding, “But this is one side of the coin. The other side- humanitarian sufferings, weakened non-proliferation regime, and total failure of the declared goals(Pompeo).”

Earlier, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy had said that Pompeo has made 12 demands of Iran as part of a campaign to put maximum pressure. However, not a single case has been met.

In contrast, Iran now has ten times more uranium than in 2016, and its nuclear escape time has increased from 12 months to 3 months. Trump's policy toward Iran has been a complete failure.

