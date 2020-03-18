Iranian envoy calls for participation of UK media against US anti-Iran sanctions

He pointed to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and said, “so far, this virus has claimed lives of more than 8,000 people across the globe.”

He made the remarks on Wed. in a tweet noting that he has sent a letter to UK media over the issue.

“We requested them to urgently increase international awareness regarding inhuman nature of US sanctions impeding Iran to mobilize all its resources to fight #coronavirus. US must stop terrorizing Iranian people and countries should disregard sanctions.”

Baeedinejad has held meetings with UK media in the current year to discuss and exchange developments of bilateral ties between Iran and UK as well as international issues.

Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Iran and world, US Department of Commerce put 24 real and legal entities in its sanctions list [including official authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran] under the excuse of what it has called Iran-Pakistan nuclear cooperation.

US Department of Commerce on Tue. announced that it will add six real entities and 18 companies to its sanctions list for activating or assisting Iran nuclear program, Pakistan’s non-safeguards missile and nuclear programs and efforts for modernizing Russian Army.

MNA/IRN83720377