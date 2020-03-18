  1. Video
Mar 18, 2020, 11:59 PM

VIDEO: Zarif addresses the world on occasion of Nowruz

VIDEO: Zarif addresses the world on occasion of Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif published a video of himself today, addressing the world about the latest situation around coronavirus and the need for global cooperation.

Download 9 MB

"If we are to make the world that will emerge from #COVID19 a better one, we must seize the opportunity to forge new path," said Zarif in part of his speech while also quoting the sentence in a tweet. 
 

News Code 156884

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    Mehr Vision

    Most Viewed