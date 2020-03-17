Jahanbakhsh offers aid to his hometown to fight COVID-19

He also posted a video, asking people to stay at home and follow the required guidelines to get through this pandemic.

Major football leagues and sports events around the world have been put on a halt as a precautionary measure against the outbreak.

Based on the latest reports, as many as 80,881 coronavirus cases, with 3,226 deaths have been reported from China and over 100,000 infections and 3,948 deaths from other countries.

Italy reported no new deaths in the past day while the number of confirmed cases stands at 27,980.

Iran stands next with 14,991 infections and 853 deaths as of Monday.

Tehran says its fight against the outbreak is being severely hampered by US sanctions, calling on the United Nations to help lift the sanctions and end the US "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019.

MAH/ 4880655