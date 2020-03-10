Iranians can stay for 60 days in Italy after visa expiry: Iran consul general

In an announcement, he responded to the question of some Iranian citizens in Italy who worried about expiry of their visa following the cancelation of flights between the two countries and also lockdown of whole parts of this European country due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The announcement is read as follows, “in the wake of cancellation of Iran Air flights from Milan to Tehran and concerns of some Iranian citizens to the expiration of their visa, please be informed that, with the coordination made with responsible Italian officials and according to the recent bylaw approved in the Italian Cabinet of Ministers with regards to the coronavirus outbreak, all foreign nationals that currently are in Italy will be given a 60-day deadline to stay in Italy after their visa expiration and will not be subject to Italy’s Expulsion Law. Accordingly, Iranian tourists will have no problem to stay in Italy after their visa deadline is expired provided that these nationals should not have criminal record.”

MNA/4874390