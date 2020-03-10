  1. Politics
Iranian airlines gain temporary permission to resume one-way flights from UAE

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian Embassy in Dubai announced that Iranian airlines have been given permission for the resumption of one-way flights from Dubai to Tehran till the end of the current Iranian year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Iranian embassy wrote that following the coordination between the Iranian and Emirati foreign ministries, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has issued the permits for Iranian airlines to launch flights from Dubai to Iran till March 20, which marks the Iranian New Year.

The travelers can gain further information about the flights via travel agencies, the tweet adds.

The UAE had suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

