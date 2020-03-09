Leader’s speech on 1st day of Iranian New Year not to be held amid coronavirus outbreak

Unlike previous years, the Leader will not deliver a speech in the first day of the current Iranian New Year (to fall on March 21, 2020) in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) due to the sanitary and hygienic recommendations of health officials to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

This is to inform the noble nation of Islamic Iran that speech of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which was held every year in the first day of the Iranian New Year in the holy shrine of Imam Reza, will not be held this year due to the spread of coronavirus in the country and strict recommendations of health officials of the country regarding to avoid any gathering and prevent traveling outside cities with the aim of preventing spread of the disease.

MNA/ 4874171