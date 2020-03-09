Lebanese movement conveys condolences over death of Iranian diplomat

In this message, the movement expressed gratitude for the efforts and services of the Iranian diplomat and his fight against arrogance.

"He was of active members of the Resistance axis and true supporters of the Palestinian nation," it said.

"Amal Movement expresses condolences over his death to the Iranian nation and his family," it added.

The political leader of Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh also conveyed a message of comfort on Sunday.

Sheikholeslam passed away from the coronavirus on March 5.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, FM Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other Iranian officials extended condolences over his death.

Sheikholeslam was also an assistant to the parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for the International Affairs. He was a member of the Seventh Iranian Parliament, and also served as the Iranian ambassador to Syria. Sheikholeslam was elected deputy for international affairs at the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) in June 2018.

