Iran-Syria relations historical, strategic: Assad's adviser

In an interview with Almayadeen on Wednesday night, she said that relations between Tehran and Damascus are "historical, strategic" and that "Syrian sovereignty is a priority for Iran and Russia."

Shaaban also confirmed that Damascus is politically and militarily in full coordination with Tehran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

She, elsewhere, said that the Moscow agreement is a third supplement to what happened in Astana, underlining that her country is comfortable with the Moscow agreement because it is fighting terrorism.

She further noted that "America supported the al-Qaeda and ISIS and it is not surprising if it backs al-Nusra."

MNA/TNA2221710