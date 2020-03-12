  1. Politics
Iran-Syria relations historical, strategic: Assad's adviser

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bouthaina Shabaan, called Tehran Damascus ties "historical and strategic".

In an interview with Almayadeen on Wednesday night, she said that relations between Tehran and Damascus are "historical, strategic" and that "Syrian sovereignty is a priority for Iran and Russia."

Shaaban also confirmed that Damascus is politically and militarily in full coordination with Tehran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

She, elsewhere, said that the Moscow agreement is a third supplement to what happened in Astana, underlining that her country is comfortable with the Moscow agreement because it is fighting terrorism.

She further noted that "America supported the al-Qaeda and ISIS and it is not surprising if it backs al-Nusra."

