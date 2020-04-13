Montenegro offers sympathy with Iran over coronavirus victims

Dukanovic noted in his message that "there is no doubt the world is faced with the biggest challenge of the contemporary history and its consequences have affected all the countries."

The President hoped that the measures taken by the governments and the self-sacrifice of the medical staff, who are actually in the front line of the war against the coronavirus, will stop the disease as soon as possible.

According to the Montenegrin media 267 people have been infected with the virus, from whom two have lost their lives.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 73,303, of whom 4,585 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.As reported, some 1,617 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 73,303 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour.

He added that 45, 983 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

