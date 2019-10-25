Fighting against oppression, extremism, terrorism, ‘duty of all divine religions’

He made the remarks late on Thu. in his meeting with the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims` Board (CMB) Sheikholeslam Allahshukur Pashazade and added, “fighting against terrorism, extremism and oppression is the main duty of all the divine religions such as Muslims, so, the true image of pure religion of Islam should be showcased to the world more than ever.”

In this meeting, President Rouhani termed the religious and age-old ties between the two nations of Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan as an important factor in bolstering cooperation between the two countries and stated, “pillars of unity and amity among Islamic communities should be further strengthened and enemies should not be allowed to divide sow discord Muslims.”

He also described the proximity of people of the two countries with one another as a valuable step towards broadening and expanding relations between the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

For his part, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims` Board (CMB) Sheikholeslam Allahshukur Pashazade briefed Rouhani on the situation of region and Azerbaijan and said, “boosting ties between Tehran and Baku benefits both countries and the region.”

Turning to the growing interest of people towards religion in the region, he said, “religion is now the pivot of unity and amity among people in the region and Azerbaijan in a way that we are witnessing a huge number of people referring to mosques.”

With regards to Arbaeen annual rites and rituals, he emphasized, “this year, Azeri people welcomed Arbaeen march vastly.”

It should be noted that President Rouhani is visiting the Azeri capital of Baku for participating in a Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

MA/4755405