Nasrallah names Sheikholeslam as 'faithful & pious'

In a message on the occasion of Sheikholeslam's death anniversary, Nasrallah wrote: "For about 38 years, we worked together in the most difficult conditions to counter Zionist and American aggression, internal sedition projects, and many massive and dangerous attacks."

He praised the efforts of Sheikholeslam in Lebanon and regretted his demise.

Sheikholeslam was also and former adviser to FM Zarif and an assistant to the parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for the International Affairs.

He was a member of the Seventh Iranian Parliament, and also served as the Iranian ambassador to Syria.

He was elected deputy for international affairs at the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) in June 2018.

Sheikholeslam passed away from the coronavirus in March 2020.

