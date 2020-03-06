Senior Iranian official dies of coronavirus

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, FM Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other Iranian officials extended condolences over the death of Sheikholeslam.

Sheikholeslam was also an assistant to the parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for the International Affairs. He was a member of the Seventh Iranian Parliament, and also served as the Iranian ambassador to Syria. Sheikholeslam was elected deputy for international affairs at the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) in June 2018.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

MNA/