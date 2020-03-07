Viruses of sanctions, decommitment bigger threats to intl. security than coronavirus

In a tweet on Saturday, he wrote: "Viruses of sanctions and decommitment are threatening the international security more than the coronavirus."

"The US' claim for providing help to Iran is only verifiable via fulfillment of Americans' commitment to the JCPOA," he added.

Iranian officials say Iran suspicious of the US' offer to help Iran fight against the spread of coronavirus, and it doubts Americans' goodwill. They believe Americans are using the issue as a propaganda tool against Iran.

On February 29, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi dismissed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim about an offer to help Tehran fight the outbreak of coronavirus as "hypocritical" and politically-motivated, aimed at distracting the world public opinion.

"The claim on helping Iran fight the coronavirus by a country that led to extensive pressure on the Iranian people through its economic terrorism and even blocked the way to the purchase of medicine and medical equipment is a ridiculous claim and a political and psychological play," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

MNA/4872166