Global coronavirus death toll rises to over 3,497

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has killed 3,497 people as it continues to spread from its epicenter in central China to countries around the world.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 102,242 people in 97 countries, claiming 3,497 lives.

Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 72, putting the country’s total infections at 80,651 and a death toll of 3,070.

Next comes South Korea with 6,767 infections, and the death toll of 44.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed 4,747 cases of infection with 124 deaths by Saturday.

Italy has reported 4,636 coronavirus cases and 197 deaths, the most in Europe.

The US has also reported 17 deaths from the coronavirus and 335 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

