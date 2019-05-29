Iran rejects Bolton’s absurd claim on UAE oil-tanker attacks

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a briefing to journalists in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month were the work of "naval mines almost certainly from Iran", without offering evidence.

Reacting to the claim in a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the claim stems from the destructive policies of the anti-Iranian ‘B-team’, comprising Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“It is not surprising to see Bolton make such a ludicrous claim in a meeting with two members of a team with a long track record of anti-Iran policies,” said Mousavi.

He went on to remind Bolton and other warmongers and crisis-seekers that “the strategic patience, high vigilance and full defensive readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which arise from the will of a great and resilient nation, will prevent them from hatching their sinister plots to cause chaos in the region.”

