Sanctions, a golden opportunity to identify scientific capacities, domestic knowledge

He made the remarks on Sat. in his visit to Iran Aircraft Industries, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, and added, “all-out sanctions imposed against defense industry of the country can be used as a golden opportunity to identify and attain scientific capacities and technical know-how in the country.”

Enemies try to create problem ahead of normal and ordinary life of Iranian people by impeding country’s micro- and macro industries, he said, adding, “in general, the enemy wants to show the Establishment as ineffective and insufficient.”

He pointed to the remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution who emphasized the two fundamental components of resistance economy and becoming strong and added, “the Leader pointed to these two components as solutions for the progress of the Iranian nation.”

Overcoming sanctions is considered as salient indicators of becoming strong for the country and the Armed Forces, Hatami stressed.

With taking accurate and precise planning, the defense minister called on senior managers in Iran Aircrafts Industries to take giant strides in accordance with the requirements of the country.

MNA/ 4872393