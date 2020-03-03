Tehran, Paris agree to coop. in fight against coronavirus: Iran amb.

In a tweet on Monday, Ghasemi wrote that in talks with the head of France’s Crisis and Support Center, the sides had agreed, he had delivered a report of Iran’s measures so far in to curb the virus, adding that the two sides agreed to cooperate within the framework of the experiences, data and medical supplies.

The Iranian ambassador stressed that the fight against coronavirus entails all-out and multi-faceted cooperation between the countries.

According to Britain’s Foreign Ministry, Britain, Germany, and France have offered a 5-million-euro ($5.6 million) package to Iran to help fight coronavirus in the country.

The World Health Organization on Monday also sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 66 with 1501 confirmed cases.

MNA/IRN83699112