Knowledge-based firms to receive incentives to combat COVID-19: official

Deputy Director of Iran National Innovation and Development Fund Dr. Siavash Malekifar made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with MNA and added, “given the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, we decided to financially support knowledge-based companies which have constructive ideas in controlling the spread of the virus in the country.”

He further noted that competent knowledge-based companies can submit their ideas in the field of designing and manufacturing face masks, disinfectants, modeling and simulating software, kits and medication.

While stressing support for these new ideas, Malekifar added, “the Fund has been provided with diverse incentive packages for creative knowledge-based firms in this regard.”

He highlighted, “we hope that effective and constructive steps will be taken by knowledge-based companies to better contain the coronavirus in the country.”

As of Friday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 124 with 4,747 confirmed cases.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.

MNA/4871165