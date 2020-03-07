Rouhani appreciates medical staff for fighting against coronavirus utbreak

On Saturday, the meeting of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters was chaired by the Iranian President and attended by ministers and officials of the relevant agencies, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prosecutor General.

Rouhani appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses, medical staff and the Health Ministry for fighting against the novel coronavirus and providing services to the people.

During the meeting, Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki presented the latest reports on the fight against coronavirus, as well as the reports on the taken measures in this regard.

As of Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 145 with 5,823 confirmed cases and 1,699 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, according to the latest reports.

